Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,295,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

