Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
