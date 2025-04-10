Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $376,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,183,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 763.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $130.75 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

