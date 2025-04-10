Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $749.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

