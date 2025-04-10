Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $18.32. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 9,972,594 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

