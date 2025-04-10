Carpenter Technology Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

CRS stock traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 699,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,771. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.22.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRS. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

