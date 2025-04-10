Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Up 70.3% – Here’s Why

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 70.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 1,489,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 306,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.11 ($0.05).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.26.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.

