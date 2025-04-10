CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after buying an additional 2,065,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.35 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

