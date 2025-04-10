Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 198.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,998 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 69.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

