CenterBook Partners LP Buys 22,825 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 275.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,137,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

