CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,922,000. Sellaronda Global Management LP purchased a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 92,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 7.0 %

TKO stock opened at $148.62 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -353.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,215. This represents a 17.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

