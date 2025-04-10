CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,689 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,310,000 after buying an additional 821,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

DG stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

