CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.19 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,291 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 156,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716,613 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

