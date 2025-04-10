CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.96 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

