CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 656,074 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 1,937,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of EXK opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $970.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

