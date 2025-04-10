CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 811,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,990,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,127,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 651,921 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.18.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,118.54. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

