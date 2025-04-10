CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 12,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 225,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

