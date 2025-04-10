CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 48,126 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,365 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Legend Biotech by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 915,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4,917.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 636,390 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 3,827.9% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 267,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

LEGN stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

