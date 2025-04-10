CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIOT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Powerfleet Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Powerfleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.