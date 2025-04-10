Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.49 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 3560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSR

Centerspace Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $951.03 million, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.52%.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.