Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 7.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

CRNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 423,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 598.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 703,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 602,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 426,760 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 951.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 268,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.