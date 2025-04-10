Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). Approximately 9,372,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,701.11). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

