Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.67). Approximately 1,641,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.60.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,701.11). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

