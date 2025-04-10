Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 11,393 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.18 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.