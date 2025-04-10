Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $324,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $39,339,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

