Cerity Partners LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 359,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.45 and its 200-day moving average is $269.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

