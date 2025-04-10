Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 437,165 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 285.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,165 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

