Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 74,710 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,710 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $13,599,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,326,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,145 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.