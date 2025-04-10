Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 865,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

