Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,608 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $24,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 244,378 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,543,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,631,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

