Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $10.40 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.