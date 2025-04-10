Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – April 9th

Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, Duolingo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are based in or primarily operate within China, including listings on stock exchanges in mainland China as well as Hong Kong. These stocks allow investors to participate in China’s economic growth, though they are influenced by local regulatory policies and market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 2,473,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,345. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $18.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $954.17. 114,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,503. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,242.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,285.50. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.21. 202,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,629. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,057,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

See Also