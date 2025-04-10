CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.58% from the company’s current price.
HWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.69.
In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total value of C$37,638.00. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
