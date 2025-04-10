CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Price

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s current price.

SCR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

SCR stock traded down C$2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,814. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.51. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Dale George Babiak purchased 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,915.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Grabas purchased 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,790.94. Corporate insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

