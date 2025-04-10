Citigroup Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $36.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

NYSE BBWI opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

