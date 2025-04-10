Citigroup Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $132.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $177.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Insider Activity

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

