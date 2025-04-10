Citigroup Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $320.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.75.

Shares of CMI opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. Cummins has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

