Citigroup Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $267.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $305.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Shares of FDX opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.56. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

