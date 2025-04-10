Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 9.0 %

CFG stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.