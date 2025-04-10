Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.27. 7,023,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 13,992,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Glj Research reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

