Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $249,010.25 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $44,545,250.75. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W downgraded Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

