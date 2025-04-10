Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 169.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,848.98. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $3,739,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,566.90. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,522,751. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

