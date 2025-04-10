Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 4,940 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,326,000 after acquiring an additional 987,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.