Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $168,790,000. Amundi grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after buying an additional 709,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $166.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.