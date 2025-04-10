Colonial Trust Advisors Has $10.03 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $133.88 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

