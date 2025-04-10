Colonial Trust Advisors Has $11.53 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,381,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

