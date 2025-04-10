Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 648,783 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter.
BSCQ stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
