Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.14 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $114.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.54 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

