Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Central Securities were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,691,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE CET opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

