Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 1,244 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 220.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $945.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $962.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $881.51. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

